10 Dream Jobs For Millennials Seeking Lower Stress & Good Pay

U.S. News then matched those results to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the best fit for those preferences. "The new list reflects the priorities of salary, work-life balance and low stress level, and takes into account the percentage of people ages 20 through 34 who work in the field as well as the degree to which each job offers upward mobility to young professionals," writes U.S. News staff writer Rebecca Koenig. "None of the jobs requires more than a bachelor's degree."