Jaime Pressly Welcomes The Cuddliest Newborn Twins

Jaime Pressly and boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi are in for double the adorable trouble! The couple welcomed twin boys Leo and Lenon in an Instagram post on Monday, one week after their birthdate, Us Weekly reports.
"They're here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th," she captioned the sweet photo of the bundled babies.
Since announcing her pregnancy in June, Pressly has shared some of her pregnancy adventures with fans on Instagram, including decorating the baby blue room for two with artwork of cute zoo animals. But Pressly, who shares a 10-year-old son with ex Eric Calvo, has also used her platform to bring awareness to the alarming number of preventable pregnancy-related deaths that happen every single day.
"830 women a day die worldwide from preventable issues during pregnancy," she captioned a post of her holding her baby bump. "A Healthy pregnancy can set a child up for a healthy future. Celebrate #BumpDay with @IMC_Worldwide & @WhatToExpect."
Shortly after learning she was pregnant, Pressly told People that she couldn't believe she and Hijazi would be having twins, especially since neither of them have a history of twins in their families and because they had been trying, without success, to conceive for a while.
"It was just a shock, and I'm like, 'Doctor, that's impossible,'" she recalled in July.
Of course, Pressly couldn't have been more grateful and told People that her dream of having three children was finally going to come true.
"I've always wanted three kids and the older I'm getting, I'm like, 'Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,'" she said. "I was getting a little sad, but it was like, 'We'll give you two in one. You don't have to do another pregnancy.'"
Well, ready or not, she's in for a ton of adventure!
