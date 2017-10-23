Flights To Dubai Are Half The Normal Price Right Now

If you've always wanted to travel to the United Arab Emirates, you're in luck. Flights to Dubai from New York City's JFK Airport are only $572 roundtrip right now. This is about half the regular price, which is around $1,000.
Turkish Airlines is offering the deal, and Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, says he thinks the fare will only last a few days. (So you know what to do...)
To book, Keyes suggests first finding the cheapest available dates in Google Flights using this sample search. Then, you can plug in those dates in Momondo to get the best absolute price.
Keyes' advice: Don't dawdle. "These fares could disappear anytime, even within a few hours," he wrote in his email newsletter. "If you've clicked the sample searches, played around with a few dates, and not seeing fares close to those listed in this email, it likely means they're gone."
Another bit of advice? Check out the Beit Al-Rekkab House of the Camel, a free museum that's all about camels in Arabic history, culture, and literature. You can also check out our travel guide on Dubai, here. As our writer put it, it's "a sensory overload where celebrations of excess and traditional values jockey for prominence" — you won't be disappointed.
