Miles Teller Doesn't Appreciate Being Pegged As A Frat Boy

If Teller's goal was in this interview was so prove that he isn't a "frat" type, well, we agree that maybe he didn't come quite as charming as he hoped. That said, does he need to be charming? Is it his job to make us like him? If he's still being cast in movies, he's succeeding at work, and that seems to be his primary concern. As long as he likes himself, we think that's the important thing. "When you’re in a drama class in front of 14 people and you have to push an imaginary box across a room for 30 minutes while everyone’s watching," he says, "you better be okay with who you are."