Cardi B and her crew were kicked out of a hotel in Albany, New York over the weekend after staff accused them of smoking weed on the premises, a claim she vehemently denies.
"So me & my team got kicked out of this hotel in Albany cause my floor smell like weed mine you I hate weed," she tweeted Sunday morning, adding that the people with her also don't smoke.
Gossip site TMZ got footage of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper exiting the hotel and calling the staff "racist motherfuckers."
In a now-deleted Instagram post that fans captured and are sharing on Twitter, Cardi B further explained the circumstances leading up to her outburst, saying that cops came to her room "in the middle of the night" to confront both her and her manager about the distinct smell on the floor.
"Now, if you know me, I don't even talk about smoking weed because everybody knows that I do not smoke weed," she said in the video, according to Us Weekly. "I get very paranoid and none of my team members smoke weed. If they was to kick us out for something else, aight, but for weed? I'm not taking that because we do not smoke."
Cardi B then said that she and everyone else would go so far as to get drug-tested to prove that they don't smoke and added that she was "sleeping" and "wild sick." She also claimed that "everyone on the floor was Caucasian" and that "Albany is known for being racist."
Though we can't verify that she wasn't smoking weed (I am inclined to believe her, though), we can say with confidence that Black people are 3.73 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people. In New York, specifically, Politico also reports that people of color are far more likely to be convicted and sentenced following an arrest than white people. Systemic racism is an issue, and we all — from writers to rappers to hotel employees — need to do our part in fighting for equality for all.
