What better way to relax than with a little celebratory wine, dine, and wind-down time with the crew? But, once in a while, it's nice to plan something that's a little more exciting than just ordering up that same old tiring takeout. So next time we have friends over, we'll be jamming in the kitchen to a lineup of fantastic recipes sourced from the ultimate cool girl cookbook: Cherry Bombe.
Kerry Diamond and Claudia Wu — the dynamic lady boss duo behind the chic lifestyle mag of the same name — just debuted a beautiful new collection of dishes by 100 influential women across the creative space. With a colorful combination of apps, mains, and dessert signatures from big name chefs, editors, bloggers, celebrities, and more, this cookbook has our special night feasting with friends needs covered. Scroll ahead for three kick-ass recipes to try (Karlie Kloss's cookies, included).