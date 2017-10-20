These Bars Are Helping Fight Harassment In The #MeToo Era

Earlier this year, the staff of a bar called The Beer Cellar in Exeter, U.K., got fed up with customers sexually harassing the female bartender. The bar posted a sign explaining (because it's apparently not obvious enough) that it's the bartender's job to be nice to customers; it does not mean she is "uncontrollably sexually attracted" to them. "If dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender's hands, that would be great," the Cellar posted on Twitter.