You might be wondering why the big-box store is teaming up with the oldest luxury department brand in the U.S., known for its designer bags and special-occasion dresses. The Journal reported that this deal is likely an initial step in creating a larger online-shopping hub, which could also house men's clothing brand Bonobos and online retailer Jet.com. During the past 15 month, Walmart has bought Bonobos, Jet.com, and ModCloth.