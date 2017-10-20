Julia Louis-Dreyfus Roars Through Chemotherapy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won't let chemotherapy silence her roar. The actress, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, shared a funny, lighthearted post on her Instagram page on Thursday to celebrate the completion of her second round of chemo, People reports.
"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here," she captioned a photo of herself rocking aviators and a hand-drawn mustache. "'I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your're [sic] going to hear me ROAR.' Thanks to @mrtonyhale& @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."
Advertisement
Louis-Dreyfus didn't make it clear just what her Veep costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons did to cheer her up, but I wouldn't put it past either of the hilarious actors to have come up with the inspiration for her faux facial hair.
Despite her diagnosis, the seventh season of Veep seems to be moving ahead. Simons tweeted on Thursday that "it was wonderful, truly wonderful, to see everyone at our last first table read."
I'm going to go on record here and tell you that it was wonderful, truly wonderful, to see everyone at our last first table read. #Veep7 https://t.co/P8fAEPYZC0— Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) October 19, 2017
In addition to prepping for the hit HBO show's final season, Louis-Dreyfus has been vocal about the need for more accessible healthcare in the United States. When she revealed her diagnosis, she wrote: "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Dealing with chemo, fighting for universal healthcare, and working tirelessly to bring America the best TV president it's ever had (sorry, Kevin Spacey, but you're just so cold-hearted)? It seems there's nothing that Louis-Dreyfus can't do.
Advertisement