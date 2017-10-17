We can thank the Netflix show GLOW for resuscitating a forgotten '80s TV phenomenon from the pop culture graveyard. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling ran from 1986 to 1989. As the Netflix show details, the cast of wrestlers was comprised of actresses, stuntwomen, and Olympic athletes, all hoping to break into show business. What they got, instead, was a campy, exaggerated, and all too short-lived wrestling career.
In the show, Alison Brie plays an actress who can't quite break into the business. So, she latches onto her new role as a wrestler with tenacity. We hope you approach your Halloween outfitting with the same level of commitment.
The women of GLOW make for colorful, exciting, and quite easy Halloween costumes. They're perfect group costumes, too. We can help with the looks, but you'll have to teach yourself the wrestling.
