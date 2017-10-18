Anyone who watches The Bachelorette knows that the guys are often even more dramatic than the women on its sister show. The same, apparently, is true of the men of UnREAL's fictional reality competition, Everlasting. Fortunately, as the trailer for season 3 of UnREAL proves, Everlasting's first-ever female suitor did not come to play.
Everlasting has long been about finding a man a wife, but on this season of UnREAL, it's a woman who will be dishing out the diamonds. (Hmm, what will the woman give out to the men if not the bracelets of her predecessors?) Caitlin FitzGerald of Masters of Sex will star as Serena, a boss lady who definitely challenges Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) by playing by her own rules.
Advertisement
In the new trailer, Serena is described as "hot, sexy, smart...but single." Clearly, the last on the list is by choice.
"From this moment forward, the only rules are the rules that I make," Serena declares at a ceremony in front of her many eligible bachelors as Quinn and Rachel exchange glances.
Of course, it's the men who are going to give Quinn and Rachel all the trouble. (As they always have, let's be real.) In the new trailer, two guys get into a fistfight right out on the pool deck, leaving Serena to slink away in her cocktail dress.
"I thought women were dramatic," muses Quinn as she watches the drama unfold in the control room.
Whoever brings the drama on UnREAL, you know I'll be watching. Unfortunately, it'll be a while until we can see it all unfold: The new season drops on Lifetime on February 26, 2018.
Advertisement