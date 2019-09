Instead, we only have crumbs of information about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequels, but it's still better than nothing. We know that there are five shows being written, but whether all five make it to the small screen remains to be seen. HBO boss Richard Plepler is keenly aware of the pressure he faces in choosing the best follow-up to the hugely successful show. "...It’s a fantastic group of writers and talent, most of whom have lived inside the Thrones eco-system so are very, very familiar with its intricacies," he tells Variety.