For all the progressivism that White Famous exudes in its defense of authentic Blackness and a rejection of racism, the fact that the pilot’s theme seemed to be “no homo” was disappointing. The history of Black comedians playing women has been a rite of passage that has always resulted in successful careers for those men and degrading stereotypes about Black women. Furthermore, years of dialogue about feminism and male privilege demystified the idea of emasculation years ago. It’s also low-key transphobic that Floyd’s nightmare about being in a dress without a dick was supposed to be one of the comedic highlights of the episode.