The premise of Showtime’s new comedy series, White Famous, is on-point. Based on the career of comedy giant Jamie Foxx (who appears as himself in the pilot), the new show follows the budding success of a Los Angeles-based comedian, Floyd Mooney ( Saturday Night Live! alum, Jay Pharoah). On the brink of crossing over from comedy club sets with mostly Black audiences into the mainstream entertainment business, Floyd struggles to stay true to his Blackness in an industry that is not so subtly racist. The timing for the show is perfect in light of conversations about the racism and sexism in Hollywood , and its critiques are hilariously biting. But White Famous feels a little late on one issue in particular: Black masculinity.