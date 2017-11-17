Why This Figure Skater Is Skipping the 2018 Olympic Season

UPDATE: On Friday, November 17, Gracie Gold announced that she would also be skipping the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in order to continue to focus on her mental health.
"It breaks my heart to withdraw from the 2018 U.S. Championships," she said in a statement shared with Refinery29. "I am still undergoing treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. I have not had adequate training time in order to perform at the level at which I want to. It pains me to not compete in this Olympic season, but I know it's for the best. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be cheering you all on. I want to thank everyone for the ongoing love and support. It means the world to me."
U.S. Olympic medalist and figure skater Gracie Gold has announced that she is taking a break from skating in order to be treated for an eating disorder, anxiety, and depression.
Gold, who won a bronze medal in 2014 at the Winter Olympics, said in a statement that she would be withdrawing from her competitions in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating next month while she is receiving treatment.
"It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best," she said. "I am currently in treatment for depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to."
Gold thanked her coaches and fans for their support, and added that while her "passion for skating and training remains strong," after recent "struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments."
Given how hard it can be to seek help for eating disorders and other mental health problems, it's refreshing and reassuring to see that someone as successful as Gold is taking steps to prioritize her health.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
