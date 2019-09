Watching Oliver's show can be cathartic, because he gets to scream about how ridiculous things are, when sometimes we can't do it ourselves. "It's not just Weinstein's behavior that was troubling," says Oliver. "It's the way people around him excused it." And he's exactly right. Sexual assault and harassment thrives in environments when people don't speak up. We're both saddened and proud of the victims who've bravely spoken up, but we hope that it leads to actual, lasting change. Not just in Hollywood, but in every place where women work and live.