Ed Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp tweeted Monday that Sheeran's accident over the weekend was merely a fall. He wasn't hit by a car, as many intuited.
"Calm down dears..just a bike fall. more news as we can share it," Camp wrote, reassuring fans. Sheeran has yet to announced how his accident will affect his upcoming tour dates.
This story was originally published on October 16, 2017, at 10:45 a.m.
While riding his bike this weekend, a car hit Ed Sheeran. Don't worry, the redheaded crooner is okay. Marie Claire reports that Sheeran shared news of the accident on his Instagram Monday morning, reassuring fans that he's okay, although his injuries might affect further shows.
"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he wrote. "Please stay tuned for further news." In the accompanying photo, Sheeran sports a cast on one wrist, and a sling around the other.
Sheeran just concluded the North American leg of his Shape of You tour. His last date was October 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. In late October, he is scheduled to begin the Asian leg of his tour. (His next date is October 22 in Taipei, Taiwan.)
Radio host Kent Small, a.k.a. Smallzy, tweeted a couple of hours before Sheeran shared the news that sources were telling him Sheeran endured a bike accident.
"Hope what I'm hearing isn't true," he wrote. "Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he's been hit by a car while riding a bike.. Sending healing vibes."
Sheeran spent the first part of his tour with singer James Blunt, who announced in August that he would depart Sheeran's tour for his own.
"I think my ambition has always been to be Ed Sheeran’s bitch and it’s a job I really love," Blunt told The Guardian. "I can’t tell you how awesome this gig is. I play for 40 minutes before him, that means I’m off stage two hours before him, that means I’ve two hours extra drinking time ahead of him and he’s playing catch-up."
The "You're Beautiful" singer will be headlining a tour of New Zealand and Australia.
When Sheeran concluded his U.S. tour just last week, he reminisced about the adventure on Instagram.
"This USA leg of the tour ends today, been a very fun 4 months, will be back here next year the stadium tour which I'm super excited about," he wrote. "Off to shoot a music video tomorrow for 'Perfect' and then we go to Asia for 6 weeks for shows, which I'm excited about too. Thanks to everyone who's come to the shows so far, and thank you to @jamesblunt for being a fantastic opening act."
The accident occurred in London, where Sheeran was presumably shooting the music video for "Perfect."
