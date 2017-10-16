Is An All-Female Marvel Movie On The Way?

Marvel has tossed around the idea of a Black Widow film for years now, but if Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the new Thor flick, gets her way, an all-female superhero movie could be on the way.
According to io9, Thompson and other female Marvel heroes approached Kevin Feige, Marvel's president, about a movie that shines the spotlight on Marvel's female stars.
"Recently, I marched up with a couple of other women that work in Marvel and we went to Kevin, 'What about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them?'" Thompson said during an event for Thor: Ragnarok.
"It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder get tapped and turn around every female hero we have is standing there going, 'How about it?'" Feige replied. "And I said, 'Yes.'"
In addition to the Black Widow movie that may or may not happen, Marvel's docket includes a Captain Marvel film, which stars Brie Larson. When Thompson brought up the fact that there is an all-female hero squad in the Marvel comics called the Lady Liberators — showcasing her deep knowledge of the Marvel mythos and cementing her place in all of our hearts — Feige called that a "deep cut." Deep as it may be, the team's roster includes Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), who already exist in the Marvel movie continuity, alongside Susan Storm, the X-Men's Storm, and She-Hulk.
Feige didn't elaborate, though with box office evidence pointing to the fact that audiences don't seem to have an issue with a female-led superhero movie, there isn't any real reason for this not to happen. Marvel has mapped out all its features through 2019 (and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is set for 2020), so it'll be a while before this can happen, but that means Captain Marvel — that movie premieres in March 2018 — can join the new crew, too.
And anyone who thinks that Lady Liberators sounds too hokey to ever make it to the big screen, Mark Ruffalo suggested "The Fevengers" and was quickly dismissed. Thompson may be the new kid on the block, but it's clear she does her homework.
