First, let's take it back to the season 1 finale, in which Fred was shot by a masked assailant. When we pick back up with the Riverdale squad, Fred is fighting for his life in a hospital — and having seriously banana dreams. In one, his son Archie (K.J. Apa) marries Veronica (Camila Mendes). In another, Fred's dead relatives come to his house, demanding that he join them in the afterlife.