Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million Toward Hurricane Relief Efforts

Jennifer Aniston made a generous $1 million donation to support hurricane relief efforts as affected areas like Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are still in major need of support. According to Us Weekly, Aniston gave $500,000 each to singer Ricky Martin's Puerto Rico relief fund and to the Red Cross.
Martin tweeted his gratitude on Wednesday, writing: "Jennifer Aniston U R amazing thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund. We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn."
Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) October 12, 2017
We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR
Us reports that Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico, made a public plea on The Ellen Show for people in the U.S. to give what they could to help the island that was devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.
"Right now Puerto Rico is suffering," he said during his September 28 appearance. "We were destroyed by a hurricane, and it's been very difficult. Right now, there's no water, there's no electricity, there's no food, there's no medicine, there's no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying. So, as a Puerto Rican, as an American that I am, I'm here to ask for your help."
So far, Martin's fund has raised over $3.6 million, but if the president's recent statements are any indication, he's going to need to a lot more. On Wednesday, millions woke up to the news that President Donald Trump had once again calling Puerto Rico out for having poor infrastructure prior to the hurricanes and said that relief workers such as FEMA and the military wouldn't be on the island "forever."
As Martin said, millions are still without electricity and water, food is running low, and businesses that once relied on vacationers are struggling.
Aniston joins a plethora of other celebrities who have donated to relief efforts, including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Bethenny Frankel, Alex Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.
If you'd like to learn more about how you can help those affected by these horrible hurricanes, visit this list.
