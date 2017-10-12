Cristal Flores (Nathalie Kelley) is engaged to Blake (they marry at the end of the pilot). She was head of PR at his company before being promoted to COO. This has created some serious tension between her and Fallon, who wanted the position for herself. Fallon’s issues with Cristal also stem from her own mommy issues and not wanting to see another woman try to step into that role. Cristal’s nephew Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) slept with Steven without knowing who he was or how much he was worth. He stole money out of Steven’s pocket because he was in a “tight spot” and took advantage of the opportunity presented to him, not as part of some master plan to embezzle funds.