Marina Diamandis Opens Up About Depression In A Powerful New Essay

Although meditation and exercise sound pretty straightforward, she elaborates on what exactly "identifying with thoughts" entails: "The reality is, I still deal with depression, but my reaction to it is different. I am more aware of its mechanisms so I don’t take my thoughts as seriously. I try not to identify with a thought and interpret it as truth just because it came into my mind," Diamandis explains. "Why? Because the way I think and respond to events is largely based on my past experiences, so how can I know that my thoughts are my own and not coloured by my past? This is why I don’t always trust my thoughts, particularly when they are of the negative variety."