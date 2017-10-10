Pumpkins aren’t the only gourds that we should be celebrating come autumn. Butternut squash is just as delicious and can also be incorporated into unexpected dishes to turn any meal into one that gives all the #fallfeels. Trader Joe’s is recognizing the special squash by introducing Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese to its freezer sections.
According to the Trader Joe’s official website, there’s a pretty interesting story behind the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. The dish was never actually meant to make it onto store shelves. In the post introducing this new fall product, TJ's explained, "Earlier this year, when our Product Developer was presenting canned Organic Butternut Squash to our tasting panel, she made Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese as an example of what one could do with the canned squash. Not only did she convince the panel we should offer the puréed product this fall, the panel then convinced her to find a supplier to make the fantastic Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese to offer in our freezers." So now, you can go to Trader Joe's and pick up a can of puréed butternut squash and use it to whip up a more festive version of classic macaroni and cheese or you can just swing by the freezer section and enjoy the dish as soon as you get home.
Advertisement
The new frozen Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese comes from the same suppliers responsible for the frozen Joe's Diner Mac & Cheese we eat for dinner at least once a week, so chances are, we're going to love this new one, too. It's made with mezzi rigatoni, a blend of cheddar, gouda, and parmesan, a béchamel sauce, and some butternut squash pureé. Then, it's all finished with seasonal spices like nutmeg and sage to enhance the beautiful fall flavor.
According to Trader Joe's recent Instagram post, the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is ready after five to six minutes in the microwave, which, for those of us who live near a TJ's location, means a hardy fall feast is now at our fingertips. Each package cost just $2.99, so there's really no reason not to spread the gourd love.
Related Video:
Advertisement