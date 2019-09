According to the Trader Joe’s official website , there’s a pretty interesting story behind the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. The dish was never actually meant to make it onto store shelves. In the post introducing this new fall product , TJ's explained, "Earlier this year, when our Product Developer was presenting canned Organic Butternut Squash to our tasting panel, she made Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese as an example of what one could do with the canned squash. Not only did she convince the panel we should offer the puréed product this fall, the panel then convinced her to find a supplier to make the fantastic Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese to offer in our freezers." So now, you can go to Trader Joe's and pick up a can of puréed butternut squash and use it to whip up a more festive version of classic macaroni and cheese or you can just swing by the freezer section and enjoy the dish as soon as you get home.