An Actress Shut Down People Who Shamed Her For Going On A Date Night Without Her Children

Kimberly Truong
When you have children, it's likely that your life will be consumed by them — but it's also important to make time for your partner. On Friday, actress and model Megan Gale posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her partner, Shaun Hampson, on their way out to a much-needed date night.
"River with his Nanna ✔️ Rosie with her Nonna ✔️ With about 10 mins to get ready my man & I are out for a quick dinner date," she wrote. "Missing our babies, but SO important for parents to have some couple time when / if they can grab it."
That, however, didn't sit right with her followers, many of whom shamed her for leaving her children — forcing Gale to defend herself.

River with his Nanna ✔️ Rosie with her Nonna ✔️ With about 10 mins to get ready my man & I are out for a quick dinner date. Missing our babies ?but SO important for parents to have some couple time when / if they can grab it ? @shampson_ *edit - For sure we have to devote the majority of our time to our kids. However, IF it can be managed well, stealing an hour or two, here and there as a couple or an individual is a "win" for parents. In this instance we had left Rosie with my very experienced and capable Mum after I had bathed, dressed, fed her and put her down plus I'd expressed enough milk for two feeds just in case. At the moment she sleeps for 4-5 hours and then feeds again so we knew we had more than enough time for a 1 hour dinner, which was 3mins from our house. And last night was no exception, she slept 6pm-10.30pm. With River I barely left the house for the first 6 weeks, out of fear, out of guilt and I lost a little part of myself and also developed what I now feel was a mild case of post natal depression. If you've ensured your child is well looked after in your absence, then there is nothing wrong with some alone time as a couple or as an individual. You'll be happier people for it and more importantly, better parents. Oh and to the ignorant, judgemental people projecting negativity on my page, it delights me to inform you that I block and delete instantly. No room for that crap here - this is a place of love & peace ❤️✌?Your comments don't upset me, they just make me smile and make you look nasty.

Gale edited her caption to address her commenters, writing that she and Hampson "devote the majority of our time to our kids," but "IF it can be managed well, stealing an hour or two, here and there as a couple or an individual is a 'win' for parents."
She wrote that she had left her children with her very capable mother to babysit — "after I had bathed, dressed, fed her and put her down plus I'd expressed enough milk for two feeds just in case."
In case you didn't get the message, she made sure her children would be looked after while she went out on a date with her partner, and doesn't need to hear from judgmental strangers.
"If you've ensured your child is well looked after in your absence, then there is nothing wrong with some alone time as a couple or as an individual," she wrote. "You'll be happier people for it and more importantly, better parents."
Gale is right — date night can be essential for new parents to maintain some semblance of their identity and partnership while dealing with an infant (or more children) at home. In fact, one couple went so far as installing an inflatable pub in the backyard for that "night out" feeling without having to leave home. But when parents DO choose to go out, their choice shouldn't be judged or shamed.
"Oh and to the ignorant, judgemental [sic] people projecting negativity on my page, it delights me to inform you that I block and delete instantly," she wrote on her post. "No room for that crap here — this is a place of love & peace. Your comments don't upset me, they just make me smile and make you look nasty."
