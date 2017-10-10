An Actress Shut Down People Who Shamed Her For Going On A Date Night Without Her Children

River with his Nanna ✔️ Rosie with her Nonna ✔️ With about 10 mins to get ready my man & I are out for a quick dinner date. Missing our babies ?but SO important for parents to have some couple time when / if they can grab it ? @shampson_ *edit - For sure we have to devote the majority of our time to our kids. However, IF it can be managed well, stealing an hour or two, here and there as a couple or an individual is a "win" for parents. In this instance we had left Rosie with my very experienced and capable Mum after I had bathed, dressed, fed her and put her down plus I'd expressed enough milk for two feeds just in case. At the moment she sleeps for 4-5 hours and then feeds again so we knew we had more than enough time for a 1 hour dinner, which was 3mins from our house. And last night was no exception, she slept 6pm-10.30pm. With River I barely left the house for the first 6 weeks, out of fear, out of guilt and I lost a little part of myself and also developed what I now feel was a mild case of post natal depression. If you've ensured your child is well looked after in your absence, then there is nothing wrong with some alone time as a couple or as an individual. You'll be happier people for it and more importantly, better parents. Oh and to the ignorant, judgemental people projecting negativity on my page, it delights me to inform you that I block and delete instantly. No room for that crap here - this is a place of love & peace ❤️✌?Your comments don't upset me, they just make me smile and make you look nasty.

