If you thought Halloween was a holiday just for kids, think again. The most frightening Halloween-themed treat we’ve seen from Disneyland so far, is suitable for adults only because it’s a super-creepy cocktail. Children get to dress up and go door-to-door asking for free candy on Halloween, but once you reach a certain age that is no longer a socially acceptable way to observe the scary holiday. So, Disneyland must have thought we adults needed something to help us get in the spirit. That’s why the theme park made the Halloween Specialty Cocktail that’s fit for Disney’s most terrifying villain.
We first came across the Halloween Specialty Cocktail on the dolewhipdollies_ Instagram account. The photo shows a dark purple beverage, served over ice, and floating in it is a glowing purple cube and what looks like an eyeball! The rim of the glass this beverage is served in is coated in purple sugar. Seriously, can't you just see Maleficent sippin' on one of these?
According to the caption accompanying dolewhipdollies_'s photo, that eyeball is actually a cherry stuffed inside a lychee. If you’ve go to the park with any kids, we highly recommend freaking them out by eating that fruity eyeball right in front of them. It’s just a small bit of revenge for the fact that they can still Trick-or-Treat, and you can’t.
Dolewhipdollies_ also explained in the photo's caption that the actual drink is made with vodka and Chambord, a raspberry liqueur that gives the drink its dark reddish purple hue. According to this Instagram user, the Specialty Halloween Cocktail is extremely sweet. Dolewhipdollies_ actually wrote, "It's a fun drink for Halloween time but we personally thought it was too sweet for our taste." If you love a sweet cocktail, however, we say go for it, especially since it's so photogenic.
The Disney Food Blog reports, the new Halloween Specialty Cocktail is available now through the end of October at the Cove Bar on Paradise Pier inside Disney's California Adventure, and based on the plethora of Instagram images out there, it's the perfect location for a spooky photoshoot with your cocktail.
