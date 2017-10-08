Are You Team Miley Cyrus Or Team Jimmy Fallon? Let Them Lip Sync For Your Love

Music has always been the focus of Miley Cyrus' career, from her Hannah Montana days to the release of her brand-new album Younger Now. However, while Cyrus is used to actually singing the songs she's famous for when she takes the stage, she's also particularly skilled at lip syncing. But is Cyrus better at lip syncing than The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon? Well, that's up for debate — or, rather, a battle.
On Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon — who recently got Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot to eat her first-ever Reese's Peanut Butter Cup — challenged Cyrus to a lip sync battle of epic proportions.
Fluffy pink puppets (aggressively on brand for Cyrus), courtesy of America's Got Talent season 12 winner, ventriloquist Darci Farmer, were utilized by Fallon for a performance of Julia Michael's "Issues."
On Cyrus' end, the "Malibu" singer showed off her impressive flexibility while lip syncing to Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still." (Seriously, who knew Cyrus could fall into a split so casually?)
However, perhaps the most fun of all the performances of the night — of which there were several for both Fallon and Cyrus — was Cyrus' cover of The Talking Heads' "Once In A Lifetime," complete with gyrating, strobe lights, and one seriously cool trench coat.
So who won this lip sync battle? Watch the video below and take your pick.
Cyrus has been spending a lot of time on The Tonight Show — a whole week, in fact. On October 2, the Last Song actress, who joined the talk show for the week-long residency, honored late singer Tom Petty with a performance of "Wildflowers," which she sang opposite her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
