Hot Cocoa-Flavored Cocoa Puffs Is The Most Meta New Cereal Around

General Mills is making a hot-cocoa-flavored version of one of it's most popular breakfast cereals, Cocoa Puffs. The limited edition release is already selling out online according to the Los Angeles Times. Admittedly, the name is a bit of a mouthful, pun intended.
The hot cocoa Cocoa Puffs are exactly what you might imagine: Cocoa Puffs with added marshmallows. It is not clear yet whether the cocoa puffs themselves will be changed in any way. It seems that they already fulfill the need for cocoa in this limited edition release. A mock-up of the cozy beverage themed cereal was posted by The Junk Food Aisle on Instagram. People were tagging their friends and wondering where hot cocoa Cocoa Puffs have been all their lives. One clever commenter even suggested them as a substitute in Rice Krispy treats.
If Lucky Charms has taught us anything, it is that marshmallows in cereal are a winning combination. Doesn't everyone just eat the cereal for the marshmallows anyway? Now that they are surrounded by chocolate cereal, singling out the marshmallows will be a thing of the past.
While no one has spotted it yet on store shelves, according to PopSugar, the cereal is available on Target's website for $2.99 per box. There is no word yet if they will become available online with other online retailers. It is currently out of stock, but here's hoping they get more! Given its winter theme, General Mills could be waiting until the holiday season to stock the cereal in stores. The company hasn't made any announcements about how long the cold-weather-perfect flavor will be around but, hopefully, it goes on through the winter months so we can curl up next to a fireplace with a bowl of hot cocoa Cocoa Puffs.
