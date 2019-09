Trump Wants “Equal Time,” Since Late-Night Hosts Don’t Like Him

The Equal Time rule requires that broadcast networks give political candidates the same amount of time on air, but it doesn't apply to late-night programs in any way. (And Trump stopped qualifying as a political candidate 11 months ago, despite the fact that he still criticizes his 2016 opponent whenever possible.) The Fairness Doctrine, which would be more applicable, used to mandate that TV and radio stations show opposing views on issues, but the rule was revoked in 1987. In fact, Republicans have been reluctant to reinstate the equal time rule because its removal allowed conservative networks and talk radio shows to gain momentum.