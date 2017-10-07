This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
While on tour in Washington state, Nelly was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus, TMZ reports.
The woman called 911 to report the alleged assault and accused Nelly by name around 3:45 a.m. The performer was arrested later that morning, according to an Auburn Police Department press release. Nelly's tour bus, where the woman claims the assault took place, was parked near a Walmart Supercenter.
Local Q13 Fox reports Nelly was arrested for second degree rape, though the police press release doesn't specify the charges. The police are continuing to investigate, and the 42-year-old rapper was booked in jail after being taken into custody.
Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, claimed the allegations were false in a statement provided to Refinery29.
"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," Rosenblum said. "Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges."
Nelly performed at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn as part of his tour with country group Florida Georgia Line hours before the call was made to 911. He was scheduled to sing at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA near Portland Saturday night.
The rapper was previously arrested for drug charges in Tennessee in 2015, eventually taking a plea deal to drop the felony charges. He pled guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
In regards to the recent sexual assault allegations, Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker told ABC News Nelly will appear before a judge "at some point." If found guilty, second degree rape is punishable by up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine in Washington.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
