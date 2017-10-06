This Third-Grader's Feminist Poem Is A Must-Read

A beautiful poem about women's oppression and liberation has gone viral on Twitter, and if you read it it, you'll see why. What you wouldn't guess from reading it — aside from maybe the handwriting — is that it's written by a third grader, Hello Giggles reports. One Redditor called her Generation Z Sylvia Plath, and a lot of people seem to agree. The poem has gotten over 140,000 likes and 50,000 retweets. And it's hella deep.
It's titled "The True Feminine," and as that title might suggest, it's about how the author defines being a woman — or being any feminine person, which isn't just women. I feel like the kind of person who would write this poem gets that.
Advertisement
It starts off by turning a classic rhyme on its head: "I am not sugar and spice and everything nice. I am music, I am art, I am a story." Yes, smash that patriarchy!
Then, it evokes a powerful image: "I am a church bell, gonging out wrongs and rights and normal nights." You could probably spend a whole class dissecting that line, but it seems like she's saying that women and girls are deeply passionate about making the world a better place and also have normal, everyday interests, and those things aren't mutually exclusive.
Next, we've got: "I was a baby. I was a child. I will be a mother." Once again, she's showing that women are multi-dimensional. The line after that demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the difference between appreciation and objectification: "I don’t mind being considered beautiful, I do not allow that to be my definition."
apparently a 3rd grader wrote this. go off, gen z sylvia plath pic.twitter.com/rJqqiYl5G2— rich pie (@arabellesicardi) October 2, 2017
But the line the internet's going crazy over is: "I am a rich pie strong with knowledge. I will not be eaten." That's right: We are not here for anybody's consumption.
me texting all my femme friends: say it. say it with me. say you're a rich pie strong with knowledge.— rich pie (@arabellesicardi) October 3, 2017
It looks like this girl has already made a big contribution to feminism, because women are now uplifting one another with the affirmation, "You are a rich pie."
Nobody's been able to track down this girl as of yet, but we hope she sees what an online sensation her poem has become and realizes how much the world needs her powerful words.
Advertisement