Urban Decay Is Launching The Makeup Vault Of Your Dreams

Given how smooth, shiny, and colorful the lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip liners in Urban Decay's Vice Collection are, we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to buy more than one (or two or three). Fortunately, now you can get 15 of them in the new Urban Decay Vault of Vices, Pop Sugar reports.
The $150 set has the most popular sheer, matte, and metallic shades in the collection, and there are enough products to mix and match that you could go weeks without repeating the same combination. First, you can start off with the 24/7 glide on lip pencils, which come in the bright red 714, the orangey 1993, the dark Blackmail, and the bright sparkly pink Big Bang. It's also got all those colors in lipsticks and liquid lipsticks.
Advertisement
After you put those on, you can choose a top coat to add a glittery finish and help the rest stay on: the pale pink Vice Special Effects in Fever, the deep purple Vice Special Effects in Reverb, and the silvery blue Vice Special Effects in Ritual.
The set comes in cool packaging, too, with black and white lips on the outside of the box and a platform the products can stand up on. The inside of the box even has sparkly stripes, making it look great on top of your dresser.
If these aren't your colors (though given how many there are, we bet there's something for everyone), there's plenty more where that came from. Urban Decay's Vice Collection's lipsticks alone come in 120 shades, including 15 new ones it added in August. They've got everything imaginable, from green and blue to violet and fuchsia. If all the options are overwhelming you, though, the Vice Vault's a good place to start. You can buy it for $150 on Shopstyle.
Related Video:
Advertisement