In July 2015, Madison O'Neill, a student at Iowa State University, posted a request on Twitter: "So hmu if you wanna be my date to a wedding tomorrow," adding like 13 smiley faces. What happened next is a story they'll be telling their grandkids.
Just a few hours after Madison posted her tweet, Chuck Dohrmann — a guy she always thought was kind of obnoxious in high school — got back to her. "Dude I'll be your date to a wedding! When is it?" It was the next day, and he was in.
A couple of years later, Chuck proposed to Madison.
"Crazy how things work out," she tweeted, and it went viral. Madison said Chuck now lives in San Diego and that she's moving there next summer.
Of course, inquiring Twitter minds wanted to know everything about their relationship. "We went to the same high school but he was a grade older and I always thought he was obnoxious," Madison explained. "But we didn't actually know each other."
Also for the record I called in sick at work to go to the wedding— Chuck Dohrmann (@chuck_dohrmann) October 3, 2017
On his own Twitter account, Chuck decided to set the record straight: "Also for the record I called in sick at work to go to the wedding." Looks like it paid off.
People on Twitter went crazy.
I’m just saying, if this wedding isn’t live streamed I’m gonna be upset bc this is Twitter. And we a fam— Melissa Rivera (@melissariver14) October 4, 2017
"I'm just saying, if this wedding isn't livestreamed I'm gonna be upset because this is Twitter. And we a fam," wrote user Melissa Rivera. TBH, we agree 100%.
"Love and romance truly is alive," wrote a user named Jake.
"This is beautiful I'm dead," wrote another user. Indeed.
"We needed this story! Thank you for sharing it," wrote a Twitter user named Chris. Happy stories are hard to come by in trying times, so yes.
Twitter user Lina wrote, "I'm in tears." Look, we just want to see the livestream! Madison and Chuck, we're waiting in anticipation.
