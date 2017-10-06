Ellen & Oprah Tried Cooking Dinner Together & Things Got Weird

DeGeneres kicks off the trip by whipping out two Louis Vuitton luggage bags with the pragmatic statement to Oprah, "You know you have to bring your own bags, because of recycling." From there Ellen's circus only continues and Oprah's just along for the ride. DeGeneres has Winfrey pose for a honeydew melon boob pic, pick out produce, and stand by as she shouts to the other shoppers, "Oprah's touched all the peaches, everybody! Whoever wants a peach, Oprah's touched them!" We certainly want one of those peaches. At one point Ellen even gets a hold of the loudspeaker and announces to the store, "I need a dandruff shampoo for Oprah, if someone could tell me where the dandruff shampoo for Oprah is..." while Oprah giggles off to the side.