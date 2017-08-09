Oprah Just Launched A Line Of Packaged Comfort Food For The Refrigerated Aisle

The powerhouse that is Oprah Winfrey just got into the food game. According to USAToday, we can expect to start seeing her new line of packaged comfort food in stores this week.
Oprah's new food line is called "O, That's Good" and features refrigerated soups and side dishes. USAToday explains that the line is being "marketed as healthy riffs on comfort food." Based on packaging, each hardy dish included in the line has a "twist" from a healthy ingredient. For instance, O, That's Good offers mashed potatoes, both classic and garlic, with a "twist of cauliflower" and Three Cheese Pasta with a "twist of butternut squash." So far, 8 products have been released under the O, That's Good brand. Each soup will cost around $4.99, while the sides are $4.49.
Advertisement
News that Oprah was applying to trademark a line of foods first broke last summer, and at that time, she reportedly planned to call the line Oprah’s Kitchen. The new O, That's Good line is being produced by Kraft Heinz. Don't worry though, it's not just Oprah's name that the line bares, the mogul was also involved in the recipe development process. She told USAToday, "It all started with the idea for the cauliflower mashed potatoes... I was sitting at my table in my own home and had whipped up some cauliflower, trying to make myself think I was eating mashed potatoes, but it was not working. So I thought, 'What if I used a portion of the mashed potatoes and added the cauliflower? Then, I would have a substantive mashed potato-cauli dish.'"
It's no surprise Ms. Winfrey has gotten into the vegetable-centric soup and sides game since it seems like every other day she's posting photos of the impressive haul from her garden. Honestly, what would really sell is a line of dishes made with ingredients from Oprah's actual garden, but we'll settle for trying the new O, That's Good line.
Advertisement