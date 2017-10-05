ALL The Columbus Day Home Sales You Won't Want To Miss

Between Labor Day sales and door buster deals on Black Friday, people don't usually think of Columbus Day weekend as a time to check things off their wish lists. However, more and more retailers have been making use of this short interim to promote special sales, and it makes sense if you really think about it: After all, fall is a season of change and renewal, and we're already in the mood to browse for holiday gifts.
You don't have to wait until Cyber Monday to nab your favorite homewares at a discount: Many brands have already put up limited-time deals ahead of the weekend, and they're pretty hard to resist. Ahead, we round up some of the sweetest bargains around.
The designer is doing a friends and family sale for its furniture offerings. Customers can take 20% off products up to $5,000 and 25% off for items over $5,000.
Overstock.com
Overstock is having a huge blowout sale for its 18th anniversary. From now till Oct 9, furniture, area rugs, bedding, and home decor are up to 70% off.
Lots are happening over at Macy's: The retailer is offering extra 20% off and free shipping for purchases over $49 if you use the code word "STYLE". The discount applies to select product categories in the home department, including bedding, rugs, and kitchen appliances.
It's a good time to clear out your Pottery Barn shopping cart: Using the code word "FRIENDS" you can enjoy 20% off your entire order. This applies to products that have already been marked down.
The home retailer is offering a 30% discount on select rugs, curtains, and lighting through Oct 9.
The department store chain is slashing the prices of mattresses by 60% and kitchenwares by 40%.
If you've been thinking about signing up for an Urban Outfitters rewards card, there's no better time than now to do it: The brand is offering an extra 30% off on all sale items in stores and online if you sign up now. Existing members get 40% off on products on sale.
