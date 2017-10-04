Good news for completionists out there: The game is chock-full of waffles and gnomes, a VHS library to fill, and comes with its own set of milestones and achievements. But it's also got a planned update for October 27, so there'll be even more stuff to do down the road. There's a bonus for early adopters, too. Players will get the chance to see a special preview of season 2 in the app and maybe even get access to some special characters.