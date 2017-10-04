The immense success of Wonder Woman has made people all the more curious about the film's star, Gal Gadot. But is the woman behind the Amazonian princess anything like Wonder Woman in real life? If you really mean, "Is Gal Gadot bursting through walls using the sheer force of her super powers," than the answer is a resounding "Yes." And she may be billed for damages by Saturday Night Live because of it.
On Saturday, Gal Gadot will host SNL, and the Justice League star certainly knows how to make an entrance in her new promos. Just as Leslie Jones, Mikey Day, and Beck Bennett are pondering how similar Gadot will be to her iconic D.C. character, Gadot smashes through the wall of Studio 6H, sending Bennett flying across the room.
"The door. I should have used the door. I'm so sorry," Gadot says sweetly after Jones butchers her name.
Gadot may not really have the element-bending powers of Wonder Woman, but like her character, she wants to show the strength all women have inside.
In an interview with Refinery29, Gadot revealed how the heroine was always a dream role for her, even when she didn't know it.
"Somehow, I think that I always wished to play Wonder Woman without even knowing it myself," the actress revealed.
"Eight years ago when I became an actress I used to travel to Los Angeles and take general meetings with different producers, writers, and directors, and they kept on asking me the same question over and over again, ‘What’s your dream role?’ I kept on saying, 'I’m open to all genres as long as the story is interesting enough, but if you really ask me, what would I like to do is to show the stronger side of women, because I feel that there’s not enough stories being told about strong women, independent women.' Little did I know that five years later I would land this part."
Check out the new Saturday Night Live promo below:
