Ready Your Buns Because A Bob's Burgers Movie Is Coming

Hold onto your butts: The Belchers are coming to the big screen!
That's right, polish off those Jimmy Jr.-inspired dance moves and get ready to groove, because the Emmy award-winning hit television show Bob's Burgers is being made into a feature film. (*extremely Linda Belcher voice* Alriiiight!)
Unfortunately, you'll have to practice a little patience, since Twentieth Century Fox doesn't plan to release the animated movie until July 17, 2020.
According to Deadline, show creator Loren Bouchard promises to honor the "slightly greasy texture" of the Belcher world, which means we can probably expect plenty of fart jokes from Gene (Eugene Mirman), fan-fiction erotica mentions from Tina (Dan Mintz), and devious schemes from Louise (Kristen Schaal). Don't worry, we're sure Linda (John Roberts) will get her fair share of singing time as Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) struggles to keep his restaurant afloat.
"We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show," Bouchard said. "We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"
THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE IS COMING IN 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DO Y'ALL KNOW HOW HAPPY THIS MAKES ME?!?! pic.twitter.com/0LA1S8oRNX— Noor Tagouri (@NTagouri) October 4, 2017
The show, which just entered its eighth season, has gained a cult following for its hilarious depiction of a family of five who run a burger joint. But it's not just about serving up meals with perfectly punny names. Each episode somehow turns the most mundane life tasks — from helping your kids with their science fair projects to dealing with your nutty aunt and her house filled with cats — and somehow makes them outrageous and fun, all while remaining relatable.
Perhaps that's why so many notable actors chose to make guest appearances, including Aziz Ansari, Megan Mullally, Sarah Silverman, Jenny Slate, Billy Eichner, Kevin Kline, Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis, and Samantha Bee.
Over two years seems like a long time to wait, but with the help of a little wine, and more than a few binge-watching sessions, we'll all get through this.
