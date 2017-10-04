This nonsensical storyline, which could have worked for a comedy even before Trump was elected, packs a more painful punch because we watched it happen in real life less than a year ago. Trump’s career as a caricature of himself on reality television is often the straw that breaks the camel’s back for qualifying his competence, or lack thereof. That a reality TV personality has been elected to run the country is as much an indictment of voters as it is Trump. And this was reflected in The Mayor as well. At one point during the premiere, Valentina (Lea Michele) — Courtney’s former classmate turned aspiring political power player — blatantly says that his run for mayor is a stunt that voters will never fall for. “Not in America,” she adds. This self-deprecating joke from The Mayor’s writing room is obviously a commentary on whom Americans are willing to trust as their leaders.