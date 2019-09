The Real Reason Men Are Posting Mustache Selfies On Twitter Today

More than 300 men from surrounding villages gathered to stand up against the heinous acts — and the prejudice that fuels them. They designed a logo, which features a mustache with a crown and the words "Mr. Dalit" printed above it. The men have been changing their WhatsApp displays and Facebook cover photos to the image as a means to spread the word, protest, and raise awareness. "Casteism does not allow me to sport a mustache but this country's constitution gives me absolute freedom to sport one. I am in support of a casteless India," wrote Manish Manjulaben Siddharth, according to the Times Of India.