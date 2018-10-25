33 Halloween Costumes For Fitness Fanatics

Let's be real: Halloween costumes aren't always the most comfortable choice of apparel. But you don't have to spend another night in an uncomfortable dress or itchy store-bought costume. Instead, celebrate Halloween in leggings — and no, that doesn't necessarily mean that you opted to go out sans costume. You just have to get in touch with your inner fitness fanatic.
Whether you're going to a Halloween-themed class at your gym, or you just want to show everyone your love of working out, there's a fitness-inspired costume for almost everyone. Need inspiration? Check out these creative and comfy ideas.