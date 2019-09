While the first season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale ended back in June , we're still thinking about the finale — not just because of the serious cliffhanger, but because of the loss of Tom Petty. You may have missed it, but the singer, who passed away on Monday at just 66-years-old, had a huge influence on those final moments. His classic song "American Girl" played during Offred's march towards her unknown — and possibly deadly — future, ending the season on a hugely powerful note.