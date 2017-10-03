Callie, of course, was her girlfriend, played by Sara Ramirez. Capshaw remarked on working without her longest onscreen costar. "In our jobs, you spend so much time with the people you’re working with that you do create a kind of family... Sara and I had such an incredible group of fans who championed the relationship between Callie and Arizona...We took it really seriously. We put our best foot forward in everything we did, in terms of representing a couple, of representing a relationship that we could really be proud of. It was really, really wonderful." We definitely agree — their relationship was one of the joys on the highly dramatic show.