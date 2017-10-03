Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were In Disney Halloween Movies

Growing up, there were three things no Halloween was complete without: full-size candy bars, a sweet costume from Party City, and a marathon of Disney Channel Original Movies. The DCOM vault is filled with instant classics from my childhood, from Don’t Look Under The Bed, which was legitimately terrifying, to Halloweentown. Now, all of these fan-favorites, along with more modern fare like 2008’s Mostly Ghostly, are part of Disney Channel’s annual “Monstober” campaign of spooky movies for the month of October.
The marathon Halloween celebration has an even mix of iconic throwbacks, new Disney Channel movies I, as as a woman in my mid-twenties, have never heard of, and feature-length films by the House Of Mouse that had the honor of appearing in real theaters across America. While all of these flicks are wildly different they have one thing in common. And, what could that be? A shockingly deep bench of star talent.
If you don’t believe us, we found all the unexpected celebrities hiding in the films of “Monstober.” Scroll through the gallery to see all the talent you didn’t know had a starring role in DCOM Halloween history and beyond.
