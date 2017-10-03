Tyra Banks always did tell her Top Model hopefuls that they needed a backup plan. And it seems that one ANTM winner is taking that sage advice to heart, because People reports that cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille will be joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta for the show's upcoming tenth season.
Back in 2004, Marcille — with her maiden name Pigford — took home the coveted ANTM title. Later, she parlayed her modeling career into acting roles, with a part on The Young and the Restless during 2008 and 2009.
People notes that Marcille won't be a full-fledged housewife, just a friend of the cast, meaning she won't appear in the series' opening credits, get her own catchphrase, or hold up a peach at the title screen. She will, however, be taking home plenty of dough.
BET notes that even as a friend of the housewives, Marcille will be taking home $100,000 per episode. The site says that Marcille has several reasons for joining the show. Not only does it thrust her back into the spotlight, but her husband, Michael Sterling, is running for mayor of Atlanta. The show could provide his campaign with some extra publicity, although it's unclear whether or not his political aspirations will make it on the air.
Marcille may be a new face to the Bravo standby, but Atlanta's tenth season is also bringing back some old favorites. NeNe Leakes is set to return as a full-fledged housewife, taking things right back to where they began. Kim Zolciak Biermann is also returning in the same capacity as Marcille. As a friend of the cast, she'll be ready to stir the pot; promote her spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy; and stay out of the major drama — all while taking home a sweet paycheck.
Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Porsha Williams, newlywed Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey will all be returning as well.
