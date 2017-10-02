Maren Morris Responds To The Shooting In Vegas With A Song

Country singer Maren Morris released a powerful song on Monday (titled "Dear Hate" and featuring Vince Gill) following the horrific mass shooting carried out by a 64-year-old gunman on the Las Vegas Strip that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others who were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
The song, though written three years ago, is more relevant today than ever as the nation mourns yet another act of senseless violence.
Morris announced the new tune on social media along with a note saying that she will donate "any cent" she receives from it directly to the Music City Cares Fund, which was established on Monday to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
The beautiful track begins on a somber note with lyrics, "Dear, Hate / I saw you on the news today / like a shock it takes my breath away /you fall like rain, you cover us in drops of pain / I'm afraid that we just might drown," but as the song continues, it's words become an anthem on finding hope in the love that surrounds us.
In the chorus, Morris and Gill acknowledge that while Hate is a powerful and demoralizing force, "Love's gonna conquer all."
Their message of finding the light even in the darkest of times rang true on Monday, as people from all across the country donated money, food, and supplies to help the victims, first responders, and local hospitals. Throughout Las Vegas and Clark County, hundreds of people lined up, some waiting up to eight hours, to donate blood for the victims.
If you want to help those affected but don't know where to start, here is a list of things you can do, from supporting organizations like the National Compassion Fund to sharing mental health resources. Every contribution counts.
Listen to Morris' inspiring track below:
