While many of us were jaunting around town, scouting out spots where we could get free cups of coffee on National Coffee Day, employees at the Starbucks Support Center in Seattle were celebrating the holiday a different way. On Friday, as part of the #CoffeeLoveCups Twitter campaign created by the Starbucks’ social media team, artists from the company’s studios were decorating Starbucks cups with doodles inspired by customers' Tweets — and the results were too cute.
All day long on National Coffee Day, Starbucks' social media team monitored what customers were saying about the coffee holiday on Twitter. When the team found a tweet that spoke to them, it would be passed along to the illustrators, who then gave a regular old Starbucks cup a custom design responding to the tweet. Once the cup's new look was complete, it would be photographed and made into an extra special gif, then tweeted back at the original Twitter user.
You tweet, we doodle. We love your love of coffee! #CoffeeLoveCups #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/gtcWMCt8zC— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2017
According to a social media producer Eric Leach-Kemon, the #CoffeeLoveCups project was Starbucks' way of saying thanks to its customers on National Coffee Day. TLeach-Kemon said in a press release, "The only reason we get to come in each day and do what we do is because of the community."
Take a look at a few of the best creations the team came up with.
We sure do, Doug.#NationalCoffeeDay ? #CoffeeLoveCups pic.twitter.com/MN49LQRh4O— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2017
Our hearts are doing a lil dance to your BOP (Havana) today! #NationalCoffeeDay ? #CoffeeLoveCups pic.twitter.com/b2Nx19YShA— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2017
Cheers to more meet-cutes and iced coffee! ? #CoffeeLoveCups #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/NYeK8IIs68— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2017
In addition to looking at recent Tweets from Starbucks lovers, the social media team also went way back in time. They found the very first person that ever tweeted about Starbucks, and created a cup for him, too. On May 11, 2006, fewer than two months after Twitter was first founded, a user named @Nic shared a simple sentence that read, "work, in line at starbucks." It may not seem like much, but the tweet made history. To honor this significant Twitter moment, Starbucks created a "1st Tweet About Starbucks" cup for the Twitter user. Sweet, right? It could be the first time no one's mad about a Starbucks cups' design.
Long time, no talk, but this was the first ever use of "Starbucks" on Twitter. Congrats! ? #NationalCoffeeDay #CoffeeLoveCups pic.twitter.com/NhV4Pr3wnc— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2017
Retweets didn't exist yet. @ Replies had not been invented. It was a different time. But one thing has remained just as important: Coffee!— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 29, 2017
