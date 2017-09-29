Where would we be without coffee? Asleep, for starters. The simple combination of beans and water has grown to include an array of beverages from fancy espresso drinks to our standby cold brew. It also is something we can both categorize into the "need" and "want" categories of our lives. We need it to keep our eyes open as we stroll into work every morning, but we also want to enjoy a cup of it on quiet weekend afternoon.
Cleary it is a drink that deserves to be honored. That's why this Friday, September 29, many of our favorite coffee chains are celebrating National Coffee Day. But instead of giving coffee a day off or flowers and a card, they're observing the day by giving back to us, the coffee drinkers. Take a look ahead at all the deals and discounts you can take advantage of.
Advertisement
Atlas Coffee Club
Sign up as a new subscribers to Atlas Coffee Club and get your first bag of coffee free with the promo code "AtlasCoffeeDay17."
Sign up as a new subscribers to Atlas Coffee Club and get your first bag of coffee free with the promo code "AtlasCoffeeDay17."
Birch Coffee
This Friday, Birch Coffee invites you to pay what you want at all nine shop locations around New York City in honor of National Coffee Day.
This Friday, Birch Coffee invites you to pay what you want at all nine shop locations around New York City in honor of National Coffee Day.
Cumberland Farms
Text the code "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 to receive a coupon on your smartphones and redeem it at any Cumberland Farms location in the Northeast and Florida for a free hot or cold coffee, choice of tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate of any size.
Text the code "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 to receive a coupon on your smartphones and redeem it at any Cumberland Farms location in the Northeast and Florida for a free hot or cold coffee, choice of tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate of any size.
Community Coffee Company
Community is offering 30% off online purchases of $30 or more with the promo code COFFEEDAY.
Community is offering 30% off online purchases of $30 or more with the promo code COFFEEDAY.
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin’ lovers who purchase a hot coffee in medium, large, or extra large can get an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free.
Dunkin’ lovers who purchase a hot coffee in medium, large, or extra large can get an additional medium-sized hot coffee for free.
High Brew Cold Brew + Lyft
Lyft cars in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia will be handing out free cans of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee to their riders on Friday, September 29, while supplies last. Post a photo of yourself with your High Brew inside your Lyft and share it on social media with the hashtag #LyftwithHighBrew for a chance to win a coffee break for your office.
Lyft cars in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia will be handing out free cans of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee to their riders on Friday, September 29, while supplies last. Post a photo of yourself with your High Brew inside your Lyft and share it on social media with the hashtag #LyftwithHighBrew for a chance to win a coffee break for your office.
Advertisement
Keurig
Between Friday, September 29 and Sunday, October 1, get 20% off all K-Cup pods on Keurig’s website when you enter the promo code "CELEBRATE" at checkout.
Between Friday, September 29 and Sunday, October 1, get 20% off all K-Cup pods on Keurig’s website when you enter the promo code "CELEBRATE" at checkout.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend. Get a free hot coffee of any size or a small ice premium blend this Friday through Sunday.
Krispy Kreme is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend. Get a free hot coffee of any size or a small ice premium blend this Friday through Sunday.
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts
Stop by the Shops at Brookfield Place in downtown Manhattan (230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281) to hang out at an immersive pop-up café with free coffee. The experience will transport you to Le Méridien's new destinations in Rome, Seoul, and Denver. It's all happening this Sunday, October 1, which just so happens to be International Coffee Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stop by the Shops at Brookfield Place in downtown Manhattan (230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281) to hang out at an immersive pop-up café with free coffee. The experience will transport you to Le Méridien's new destinations in Rome, Seoul, and Denver. It's all happening this Sunday, October 1, which just so happens to be International Coffee Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Peet's Coffee
At participating Peet’s, receive 25% off all beans as well as a a free drip coffee or tea with your purchase. Peet's is also offering 25% off bean purchases made on the Peet's website. Just use promo code "COFFEEDAY17" at check out.
At participating Peet’s, receive 25% off all beans as well as a a free drip coffee or tea with your purchase. Peet's is also offering 25% off bean purchases made on the Peet's website. Just use promo code "COFFEEDAY17" at check out.
Pilot Flying J
Get a small cup of coffee, hot tea, or cappuccino when you present this coupon at participating Pilot Flying J locations.
Get a small cup of coffee, hot tea, or cappuccino when you present this coupon at participating Pilot Flying J locations.
Sheraton
Select Sheraton Hotels with Starbucks Cold Brew Refreshment Carts will be giving away free cold brew and hot coffee between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Select Sheraton Hotels with Starbucks Cold Brew Refreshment Carts will be giving away free cold brew and hot coffee between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Sheetz
This Friday, place your orders through the Sheetz app and receive a free hot Pumpkin Pie Latte in any size at any of the 560 locations of the convenience chain.
This Friday, place your orders through the Sheetz app and receive a free hot Pumpkin Pie Latte in any size at any of the 560 locations of the convenience chain.
Advertisement
Tim Hortons
Starting Friday, September 29 and running all the way through Sunday, October 8, Tim Hortons is giving out free Original Blend, Dark Roast, Decaf or Iced Coffees in any size when you download Tim Hortons' app.
Starting Friday, September 29 and running all the way through Sunday, October 8, Tim Hortons is giving out free Original Blend, Dark Roast, Decaf or Iced Coffees in any size when you download Tim Hortons' app.
7-Eleven
7Rewards members can get one hot coffee in any size this weekend for free, starting at 12:01 a.m. local time on Friday and running through 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday, October 1.
7Rewards members can get one hot coffee in any size this weekend for free, starting at 12:01 a.m. local time on Friday and running through 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday, October 1.
Advertisement