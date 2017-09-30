Dear André Murillo, it turns out Tori Kelly was writing your love song all along. The happy couple announced their engagement yesterday with a pair of the sweetest black and white photos on Instagram, including a tiny peek at her ring.
"I love you," Kelly captioned in a post with her giant rock front and center alongside heartfelt smiles and Murillo holding her.
Kelly's husband-to-be also shared a 'gram, writing, "To have and to hold... to cherish and protect. My best friend said 'yes.'"
Though the duo has kept their relationship pretty private, they couldn't help share some adorable 'grams along the way. For those of you who didn't know, Kelly's future husband is a German basketball player who grew up in Southern California, the same state Kelly is from.
It appears that is not the only exciting news going on in the star's life, she also dropped a brand-new song on the same day titled "Take Back Home Girl," featuring country singer Chris Lane. With her love life reaching a new level, we can't help but take a look back at her catalog and try to guess which gems were inspired by this sweet romance.
Kelly also took to social media to share photos and videos from the celebration of her childhood friends' wedding just last week. Murillo was by his soon to be wife's side at the time, and considering the timing along with how happy they looked, maybe the occasion was what sparked the proposal. We can hardly wait for the wedding planning pics that we hope they will post online.
