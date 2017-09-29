Original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, Tells James Cameron To Take Several Seats

When you've pissed off Lynda Carter, then you know you've made a mistake. The 66-year-old, who played the original Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV show, took to Facebook on Thursday to absolutely obliterate James Cameron, who's been going around shading the most recent Wonder Woman movie, directed by Patty Jenkins.
"She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!" he continued. "I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards."
Even after facing backlash for the comments, including a powerful statement from Jenkins herself, the Avatar director maintained his position.
"Yes, I'll stand by that," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the '60s. It was all in a context of talking about why Sarah Connor — what Lynda created in 1991 — was, if not ahead of its time, at least a breakthrough in its time. I don't think it was really ahead of its time because we're still not [giving women these types of roles]."
Lynda has had enough.
"To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW," she wrote on Facebook. "You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women – we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron – because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So – STOP IT."
You tell 'em, Lynda. If the the director, the public, and even the box office won't convince him, apparently the OG female superhero has to step in.
