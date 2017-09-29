Creepy Or Cool? Mickey Mouse Will Now Be Able To Talk To You At Disney Parks

Disney Parks' character meet-and-greets are a standby for guests. Some of the more popular ones, like Anna and Elsa or the OG Mickey Mouse, even have lines that rival big-name attractions. But the classic experience may get a 21st-century upgrade. According to Travel + Leisure, Disney California Adventure tested out talking characters that made the standard meet-and-greet a totally interactive experience.
Select characters, such as Disney princesses, Marvel superheroes, and some villains, regularly interact with park guests, since their heads aren't covered with big masks. However, this is the first time that Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck have ever held a conversation with visitors wanting to snap a photo with them. Disney fans shared videos online showing their experiences, which included Minnie sharing some sweet stories, Mickey getting to know his fans a little better, and the trio telling tales of going on safari.
Advertisement
The characters' costumes got an update, too. Instead of the usual outfits, DCA updated the three with new clothes that skewed a little more casual, with denim jackets, chambray, and polka dots. The characters' mouths moved as they spoke and the voices were 100% Disney, giving old-school fans a major dose of nostalgia. Even Donald's signature scratchy voice was present and accounted for.
T+L adds that Disney World has had a talking Mickey for a while, but he's not as talkative as this new version. An animatronic Mickey in the Magic Kingdom's Town Square Theatre can tell jokes, do magic tricks, and even greet guests in various languages, but he doesn't actually engage them the way California Adventure's does.
As for Minnie and Donald? This is the first time that they've ever spoken in character form. Disney Parks are still testing the new characters and there's no news on when, or if, they'll ever be on a regular schedule. If they do, Disney visitors can be sure that these guys will definitely come with a long, long line of their own.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement